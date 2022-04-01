Even govt agencies didn't believe BJP would win Goa polls: Tanavade

Panaji, April 1 Even government agencies did not believe that the BJP would win the February 14 assembly polls in Goa, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Friday.

Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were speaking at a function in Panaji to felicitate the party workers for their efforts in the run-up to the recent Assembly polls.

"In the run-up to the polls, reports were going from Goa that the BJP is not going to do well. Even the government agencies were sending reports that the party is not going to do well. But we were confident about the figures. We had sent a report saying that we are going to win 22 seats," Tanavade said.

"But they were asking us, 'how can you say 22 seats when all other agencies are saying that the party is not going to reach those numbers'. But we had placed our faith in our karyakartas who didn't let us down," Tanavade.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the polls against all odds, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly. It now has the support of five non-BJP MLAs.

Sawant said that the BJP would look to win both the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections and target 27-plus seats in the 2027 Assembly polls.

"In 2022 (polls), we had said 22+. We must say 27+ in 2027. But before that we have panchayat elections and Lok Sabha polls... In 2024, we need both the seats in the state for the BJP. Last time we lost the South Goa seat by a few votes. This time the lotus needs to bloom in both seats. We have to put in all our efforts," Sawant said.

