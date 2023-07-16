"Even though our strength has increased...": Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis on Monsoon session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : As Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

His statement comes after the political dynamics of the state has changed dramatically in wake of the reduced strength of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi following rebellion by Ajit Pawar along with 8 MLAs who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government. Spanning three weeks, from July 17 to August 4, the session will take place at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition.

While addressing a joint press conference, Devendra Fadnavis said," Maharashtra legislature monsoon session starts from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our strength has increased we will make sure that we do not misuse it and address all the issues related to the welfare of the people that will be raised by the opposition.

"The situation today is such that due to our government’s one-year performance Maharashtra is on number one position in FDI," he added.

In the joint conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that opposition should raise the questions against the state government for the welfare of people but also praise when government does something right.

"As always Opposition boycott Tea program of monsoon session. We will discuss all the issues during the session. More than 210 MLAs are with us (current government). Opposition must question us if we are doing wrong, questions must be raised for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of the opposition to praise the government when the government does something right," CM Shinde said.

A tea party was organized at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on the eve of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature on Sunday, an official statement issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister office (CMO) said.

The tea party was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with the cabinet members were present in the meeting," Maharashtra CMO said.

Earlier today, the MLAs of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction reached the YB Chavan Centre to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar

Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Hasan Mashrif were among those who arrived at the center.

Reacting to the meeting between the two factions, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said," For years Sharad Pawar was their leader, so they must have gone to meet him, no big deal in it."

In a major Cabinet expansion in the Eknath Shinde-led government soon after the inclusion of nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with finance and planning ministries.

Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor