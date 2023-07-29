Ex Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee critical, admitted to hospital

Kolkata, July 29 Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhdeb Bhattacharjee on Saturday was admitted to the ICCU of the city-based hospital after he complained of a severe respiratory problem.

He is 79.

Sources close to him said that the the leader's oxygen saturation level dropped to a great extent following which his condition deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the hospital. His wife Meera Bhattacharjee accompanied him on his way to hospital. Their daughter Suchetana Bhattacharjee has also reached the hospital.

Bhattacharjee had been a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient for quite some time.

Sources said that his health condition had been deteriorating for the last few days. However, that time he refused to adhere to the doctor's advice to get admitted to the hospital.Since afternoon, his condition started deteriorating and the oxygen saturation level was dropping fast. So, the team of doctors attending on him decided to get him admitted to the hospital without further delay.

In 2021, the former chief minister was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted to the same hospital.

He became the chief minister succeeding the nonagenarian leader Jyoti Basu in November 2000 and continued to be in the chair till 2021, when Mamata Banerjee- led Trinamool Congress came to power ending the 34- year Left Front rule in the state

As chief minister, Bhattacharjee was vocal on the need of massive industrialisation in the state. However, the land acquisition matters during his tenure backfired for his party and the Left Front.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor