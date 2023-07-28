Ex-DGP's grand-daughter shot dead in Gwalior: Scindia visits bereaved family

Bhopal, July 28 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday visited bereaved family of Akshaya Yadav, the grand-daughter of former Director General of Police (DGP) Surendra Singh Yadav, who was shot dead at a busy market area named beti bachao chauraha, in Gwalior.

Scindia expressed his condolences to the family, saying she (Akshaya) was like his daughter.

As local leader of Gwalior, which is the bastion of Scindia family, the minister assured the family that the accused will be punished.

On July 10, around 8:00 pm, Akshaya was returning home along with her schoolmate Sonakshi Sharma when she was chased by a group of four bike-borne assailants and was shot at, leaving the eyewitnesses shocked and panicked.

Both the girls fell on the ground, and subsequently, Sumit, the main suspect, fired a bullet that hit Akshaya in chest. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sonakshi had told the police that among the four men who carried out the attack was Sumit Rawat, a man who had been stalking and harassing her. Sonakshi told the police that she may have been the target of the gunmen, not Akshaya.

Subsequently, the police had arrested two accused within next few hours and two main accused Sumit Rawat and Umesha Rawat were arrested from Delhi and Maharashtra later.

Further, the police along with district administration, razed down the house of Sumit.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor