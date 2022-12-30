Ex-PM Deve Gowda, K'taka CM Bommai condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Bengaluru, Dec 30 Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered their condolences on the demise of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Chief Minister Bommai stated that PM Modi and his mother shared a model relationship. The demise is painful for all of us. The respect and honour shown by PM Modi towards his mother is inspirational, he said.

"We have all seen how Heeraben showered love on his son. PM Modi has stated many times that his mother is a simple and special person. His mother always saw him like his son, not as the CM or PM. This shows motherhood. She had imbibed principles, patriotism in PM Modi," CM Bommai stated.

"She has fed PM Modi when he met her and given money as well. She had not forgotten her duties at her age also. PM Modi has also reciprocated with the same amount of love and affection," he said.

Former Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "My heartfelt condolences to PM Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated, "Deeply saddened at the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM, family and well-wishers the strength to bear this huge loss. Pranams, Om Shanthi."

