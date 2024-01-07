Ex-SC judge Israel's appointee for ICJ hearing on appeal by S.Africa

Tel Aviv, Jan 7 Israel has named a retired judge of its Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, as the country's appointee to the 15-judge panel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague for a hearing into a case filed by South Africa, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ICJ will take up South Africa's case against Israel accusing it of genocide in Gaza for hearing soon.

Both the appellant and the defendant can appoint a judge who doesn't need to be from the same country.

South Africa will be presenting its case on Tuesday while Israel will present its case on Friday before the 15-member bench of the ICJ.

Barak, 87, is a highly-respected judge internationally.

