Excise policy case: Delhi court grants regular bail to five accused

New Delhi, Feb 28 A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to five accused in the Delhi government excise policy case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts was dealing with the bail pleas moved by Sameer Mahendru, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, and Mootha Goutam.

On February 17, Nagpal had reserved the order and said that it will be pronounced on Tuesday.

On Monday, the court sent Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to five days CBI custody in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

The agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.

The court had on January 3 granted the five accused interim bail in the case. The court had also sought a response from the CBI on their regular bail pleas.

All five accused were not arrested by the CBI during the probe.

The CBI had charge-sheeted the above-mentioned accused along with Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally.

However, Nair and Boinpally were granted bail earlier by the same court.

The court had while taking cognisance of the CBI charge-sheet filed against a total of seven accused had issued summons against all of them.

The bail granted to Nair and Boinpally is under challenge before the High Court.

