Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Allows AAP's Manish Sisodia to Meet His Ailing Wife Once A Week

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week under ED, CBI custody. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia had moved the court on Thursday challenging the trial court order refusing him bail in the excise policy case being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Advocates Rajat Bharadwaj and Mohd Irshad mentioned the matter before the bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and requested for urgent listing of the matter.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha were also arrested in the excise policy case. The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. On Tuesday, the city court, while denying him bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had ruled that Sisodia individually and along with other accused, contributed to the delay in court proceedings related to the Delhi excise policy.In his second bail application moved in January, the former deputy CM had highlighted the delay in the trial’s commencement, despite assurances from ED that it will conclude within 6-8 months.

