Exit polls predict BJP would be largest party in Manipur

The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

Republic-P-MARQ survey predicted BJP and its allies getting 27-31 seats in the 60-member assembly. It said Congress and allies would win 11-17 seats, National People's Party alliance 6-10 seats and Naga People's Front alliance 2-6 seats.

According to India News-Jan Ki Baat's predictions, BJP would emerge as the single-largest party falling short of the halfway mark with 23-28 seats. Congress is predicted to win 10-14 seats, NPP 7-8 seats, NPF 5-8 seats, JDU 5-7 seats and independents 2-3 seats.

According to the ABP News-CVoter, BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats, Congress 12-16 seats, NPP 10-14 seats and NPF 3-7 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted BJP getting 33-43 seats, Congress 4-8 seats, NPP 4-8 seats and others 6-15 seats. Manipur went to the polls on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

