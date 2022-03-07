Exit polls predict tight race in Uttarakhand, edge to BJP

The exit polls on Monday predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving an edge to the BJP in forming the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member assembly.

News24 Chanakya survey predicted that the ruling BJP would win 43 seats and Congress 24 seats.

News18-P-MARQ survey predicted that the BJP would win 35 to 39 seats and Congress 28 to 34 seats. AAP could win 0 to 3 seats, the exit poll said.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the BJP would win 36-46 seats and Congress 20-30 seats. BSP, it said, could win two to four seats.

NewsX-Polstrat predicted Congress getting 33-35 seats, BJP 31-33 seats and AAP 0-3 seats.

ABP News-C Voter predicted Congress winning 32-38 seats, BJP 26-32 seats and AAP 0-2 seats.

Times Now-VETO survey predicted the BJP getting majority with 37 seats, Congress 31 seats and AAP one seat.

According to the India News-Jan Ki Baat survey, BJP would win 32-41 seats, Congress 27-35 seats, AAP 0-1 seat.

ETG-Research predicted BJP getting 37-40 seats, Congress 29-32 seats, AAP 0-1 seat.

Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor