Expedite process to fill up 178 posts in prisons: Himachal HC

Shimla, May 19 The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state to send within one month requisition either to the state public service or the staff selection commission to expedite the process to fill up 178 posts in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on a petition taken up suo motu as public interest litigation on the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons in the country.

During the hearing, the court was informed that out of 762 posts 584 have been filled up, while 178 posts are lying vacant. The court, however, expressed satisfaction for implementing its decision to provide one sweet dish on every Sunday to the prisoners.

Amicus curiae Ankush Dass Sood assisted by advocates Vandana Misra and Raj Kumar Negi informed the court that during the visit to Sub Jail Kishan Pura in Nalagarh they observed that the construction of a new jail building has been completed but sewerage system has not been made functional. "It will be of no use as no inmates can be lodged there," they said.

The court directed the government to complete the construction of the sewerage system preferably on or before August 31.

It also directed to examine creation of posts of recently upgraded Deputy Superintendent of Jails in the light of provisions of the jail manual adopted by it.

The case was listed for next hearing after four weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor