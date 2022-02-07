Experts call for lowering voting age in Aus capital

Canberra, Feb 7 A group of experts have called for the voting age in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) to be lowered to 16.

In a submission to a parliamentary committee examining legislation that would change the voting age in the ACT, 30 academics and advocates said the move would be "very positive for our democracy", Xinhua news agency reported.

Faith Gordon, an associate professor at the Australian National University (ANU) College of Law and a lead author of the submission, said lowering the age would increase voting rates in the ACT.

"There's a lot of international evidence to show that lowering the voting age and expanding suffrage to young people can be a really positive thing for democracies," she told local media on Monday.

The current voting age in all eight Australian states and territories is 18.

The Electoral Amendment Bill 2021 would lower it to 16 in the ACT, with those who fail to vote to face a A$40 ($28) fine.

Gordon said changing the age in the ACT could lead to other jurisdictions following suit.

"Lowering the voting age to 16 years extends basic citizenship, democratic and human rights to more young people," she said.

"Reducing the voting age will also better align with the values of fostering an inclusive society by promoting youth participation and acknowledging the right to be heard in all matters affecting their lives."

Think tank the Australia Institute made a submission proposing that voting be made voluntary rather than mandatory for the younger age group.

The committee is expected to hand down its report on the bill by March 3 before the bill goes to the ACT's Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor