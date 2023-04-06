Extending Rajani Patil's suspension from RS 'disgraceful treatment', 'gross insult' to woman MP: Kharge writes to Chairman

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar expressing "grave displeasure" over the decision to extend party leader Raj Ashokrao Patil's suspension from the House till Privileges Committee gives its recommendation in the first week of the monsoon session.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha on February 10 "for the remaining part of the current session" for acting in violation of the directions of the chair.

Kharge said "disgraceful treatment" to Raj Ashokrao Patil is a "gross insult" her.

Dhankhar announced in the House on Thursday that taking note of inputs from the Privileges Committee, the suspension order of Raj Ashokrao Patil "may continue to be in force beyond the current Session".

"Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Raj Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee," he said.

Kharge said in his letter that he was "most distressed" with the Chairman's observation.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said he and leaders from 13 opposition parties had met the Chairman earlier today and urged him to revoke her suspension.

"You, however, chose to ignore the request," Kharge said.

The LoP cited the provisions of Rule 256(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and said, "If a member is so named by the Chairman he shall forthwith put the question on a motion being made, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed, that the member (naming him) be suspended from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session Provided that the Council may, at any time, on a motion being made. resolve that such suspension be terminated."

Referring to the Rule, Kharge said that the extension of Patil's suspension from the House beyond the current session is a "blatant violation of the Rules of Procedure as also well-established parliamentary traditions".

"Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in parliamentary history," he wrote.

Kharge said Raj Patil is a very diligent and committed member who performed her duties with utmost devotion inside and outside the House.

He said the extended suspension would deprive the member of her valued contribution to parliamentary panels of which she is a member and this would be a loss not only to her but to the parliamentary committee system.

"Meting out such a disgraceful treatment to Raj Ashokrao Patil is a gross insult to a devoted woman parliamentarian. In such a situation. I cannot help myself but to place on record in strongest possible terms my grave displeasure and anguish, which is shared by my party colleagues as well as my other colleagues of 19 like-minded Opposition Parties in both Houses of Parliament, over this gross parliamentary misdemeanour," Kharge said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is also member of Rajya Sabha, tweeted Kharge's letter and said "grave injustice" had been done to Raj Patil by the Modi regime.

"This is truly unprecedented!", Jairam Ramesh said.

