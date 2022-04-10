Eyeing 2024, BJP activates its MPs, asks them to launch mass contact drives

New Delhi, April 10 With eye on the 2024 general elections, the BJP is sending its prominent leaders, including Union Ministers, MPs and national office-bearers, to various states and has directed them to establish direct communication with voters.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda is on a four-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh while Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting several states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat during the next one month.

The party has directed all its MPs to organise various programmes in their respective constituencies, participate in the events being organised by the party and establish direct contact and dialogue with the people of the area. The instruction came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent parliamentary party meeting.

It is being considered an important strategy in view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. In recent Assembly elections, the party had to face defeat on many seats which was attributed to the people's anger against the sitting MLAs. Therefore, as soon as the threat of Covid subsided, the party fielded all its MPs to establish contact and dialogue with the public.

The party is celebrating "Social Justice Fortnight" or "Samajik Adhikar Pakhwada" from April 7 to April 20 across the country. Most importantly, the programme has been designed in such a way that the party can reach out to all sections of the society and especially the beneficiaries of various government sponsored welfare schemes.

Under the Social Justice Fortnight, every day is being dedicated towards a particular programme or government scheme. During this, the BJP leaders will interact with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Nal Se Jal, Har Ghar Jal, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, vaccination for children, workers of the unorganized sector, Jan Dhan accounts, Atal Pension Yojana, and other schemes being run by the Centre for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and others.

The leaders will also promote these schemes vigorously so that more and more people can take advantage of these schemes in future. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, programmes will be organised at booth level.

The party has instructed the ministers to visit various "aspirational" districts of the country and stay there overnight.

The BJP will organise various programmes at the state, district, mandal and even at the booth levels, in which local MPs have been directed to take part actively.

Particular attention will be paid to the states ruled by the Opposition parties. Efforts will be made in these states that despite the "non-cooperative" attitude of the state governments, the benefits of central schemes can be reached to maximum people.

As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the BJP MPs have to ensure that ponds are dug, built or renovated in their respective parliamentary constituencies to give relief to the people who are facing water crisis in the summer season. Prime Minister Modi has directed all the MPs to construct at least 75 ponds in their respective constituencies as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrated to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The leaders' visit and other programmes in various states are seen as the part of the BJP's election strategy under which the party starts preparing for the next election as soon as one election ends. This is the reason why the Social Justice Fortnight, being celebrated on such a large scale, is also considered as part of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The programme is aimed at establishing better communication between the MP and the public.

