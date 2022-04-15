Eyeing polls, Himachal CM announces 125 units of free power

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), April 15 In the election year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced sops comprising 50 per cent discount to women for travelling in state-run buses, no water bill in rural areas and up to 125 electricity units free for 11.5 lakh consumers.

Presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function at the historic Chowgan here, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his message to the people of the state on the historic day.

He said it was for the first time that a Prime Minister has greeted the people on this historic occasion.

To woo the voters ahead of the assembly polls slated in the year-end, the Chief Minister announced 50 per cent discount on travelling in the HRTC buses for women.

He said with this, the women would get a benefit of about Rs 60 crore. He announced that all consumers up to 125 units would get zero bill from July 1 and no electricity bill would be charged from them.

He said with this decision about 11.5 lakh consumers would get benefit of about Rs 250 crore.

He also announced that no water bill would be charged from all the families living in rural areas. This would provide financial benefits of Rs 30 crore to all rural families.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 crore for expediting work on the Holiuttarala road and mini secretariat here to facilitate people of the district.

He also announced beautification and improvement of Chamba town, besides taking steps to solve the traffic problem.

Thakur said the state also faced hard times due to coronavirus pandemic but with the wholehearted support of the people, the state was able to control the situation and also simultaneously maintained the pace of development.

He said the state government has been getting full support of the Centre in development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment towards Himachal Pradesh and under his leadership, the state has got projects worth thousands of crore, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government has focused on bringing positive changes in the lives of the people and ensuring rapid and balanced development of the state.

Thakur said the government took unique initiative of hosting Jan Manch for redressal of the grievances of the people of the state at their doorstep.

So far 25 Jan Manch programmes have been organised at 244 places and out of 54,565 complaints, more than 90 per cent have been resolved.

