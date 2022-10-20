Eyeing to woo voters, Haryana BJP leaders line up before convicted godman Ram Rahim

Chandigarh, Oct 20 Eyeing to woo the electorates well ahead of the panchayat polls and bypoll in the Adampur assembly, the BJP ruling Haryana government has released self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is undergoing a 20-year sentence for raping his two disciples,

Rahim was granted parole for 21 days last week, third time this year.

Since his release on October 15, politic have either been lined for his blessings and even opting to have blessings 'virtually' to convey a message to his followers as he plays a gamechanger role in vote politics in every election be it the parliamentary or the legislative assembly or the panchayat.

He has been lodged in Haryana's Sunaria jail since 2017 after being convicted in rape and murder cases. He has a large number of followers in Haryana.

Ram Rahim has always claimed to be apolitical, but his outfit Dera Sacha Sauda had launched its political affairs wing in 2007.

Earlier, the Haryana government granted furlough for 21 days to meet his family members in the run-up to assembly polls in Punjab on February 20.

This time after the parole, he is staying in his sect's Dera in Bagphat in Uttar Pradesh.

Not just the BJP, almost every political party the Congress, Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal

