'Faith is beyond evidence': Anjanadri hills birth place of Lord Hanuman, says Bommai

Bengaluru, Aug 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) was born in Anjanadri Hills in the state's Koppal district, adding no evidence is needed beyond the historical faith over the last thousands of years.

This place has been known as the Kishkinda since mythological times, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gangavati in Koppal, he said: "Controversial statements are being issued over Anjaneya's birth place. We have decided to develop Anjanadri as an international level pilgrim destination. There is no need for Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to stake two different claims. People of the entire country have faith and belief about it."

"I had announced in my budget about comprehensive development of Anjanadri, the birthplace of Anjaneya. Thousands of people visit the place every year. We intend to create good facilities for the pilgrims and tourists," the Chief Minister said.

He further said: "We have provided Rs 100 crore for the purpose. Boarding, lodging, hospital and shopping facilities would be provided for the tourists. I have come on a spot visit to explore all the possibilities. We are even keen to build a rope way for the convenience of the elderly."

Officials have been instructed to invite tenders for the ropeway project.

"The master plan is ready. All the surrounding places also need to be developed. Orders have been issued to develop Mysuru and Hampi International Tourism Circuits," he said, adding: "We have reserved Rs 24 crore for land acquisition, and the process would be started soon."

