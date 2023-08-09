Family rule, corruption, appeasement must Quit India: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 9 The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying when "family parties" come together, then "arrogant" alliances form.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji, this movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice, Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India and Appeasement Quit India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in a veiled attack on INDIA as he recalled the Quit India Movement launched on this day in 1942 by Mahatma Gandhi.

Also remembering the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said in a tweet: "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are equally determined to adopt that spirit and unanimously pledge to make -- Corruption Quit India, Appeasement Quit India and Dynasty Quit India."

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at the opposition alliance and said: "When all family parties come together, then arrogant alliances form. Family rule, corruption and appeasement must Quit India.

"Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible. Corruption and appeasement are other curses to the country. INDIA alliance is called arrogant and they fully deserve it. Familism means a leader's son or daughter will only become the the leader of the party. Only they will usurp the important positions, there will be no place for others."

In an apparent attack at the Gandhi family referring to previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the MP said: "There was a family rule at that time. Coal scam, Commonwealth scam, Submarine scam and Helicopter scam, all know that one or the other member of the family is involved."

Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Prasad said: "The packaging and re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keeps happening. Now, people within the Congress have to decide what is his leadership capability."

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Prime Minister after his jibe at INDIA' and accused him of doing "divisive" politics.

