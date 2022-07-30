Fear of jail led to roll back of AAP govt's new excise policy: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, July 30 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday that the AAP government rolled back the new excise policy after "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal feared that his deputy Manish Sisodia would go to jail".

The BJP leader, while addressing a media briefing, said, "The Delhi LG recommended for probe into the new excise policy, it created a havoc and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal started seeing Manish Sisodia going into the jail."

The AAP government on Friday rolled back the policy within four hours of the Delhi Lokayukta's decision to initiate a probe into the construction additional classrooms, Tiwari claimed.

He said, "We welcome the decision... This is the victory of Delhi's people. But we are not going to sit ideally till the corruption of Rs 600 to 700 crores in the policy is unearthed."

On Gujarat Hooch tragedy, Tiwari said, "The day Kejriwal started visiting Gujarat such tragedy occurred. We are waiting for the enquiry report and I strongly see some conspiracy behind this."

BJP MP Pravesh Verma who was also present during the briefing said, "this (AAP) government has constructed a classroom at the cost of around Rs 28 lakhs. We will show that it can be contructed in Rs 5 lakh."

On Firday, the Delhi Lokayukta to sought a report from Delhi government into the alleged scam in the construction of additional classrooms by the government.

