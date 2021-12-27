'Fear of Nawaz Sharif's return not letting Imran Khan sleep'

New Delhi, Dec 27 Leaders of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have said that the reports suggesting the return of their party supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country were giving Prime Minister Imran Khan and his PTI-led government "sleepless nights", The Express Tribune reported.

Responding to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid's statement that Khan would complete his tenure, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah maintained that the mere mention of Nawaz Sharif's possible return to the country had sent "alarm bells ringing" for the incumbent government.

The PML-N leader said the fear of his predecessor's return was not letting Khan sleep.

"Those responsible for the rising inflation, incompetence, and corruption are screaming (out of fear). They can do whatever they want, but they will eventually have to leave," The Express Tribune quoted Sanaullah as saying.

PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif would decide about his return to the country himself.

"It reflects that the ruling party is not only nervous but confused as well... No matter whatever they (ministers) say, they (PTI government) will have to go."

Sanaulllah said the statements and news conferences of all ruling party leaders including Prime Minister Khan were only focused on PML-N leaders — Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, reports The Express Tribune.

"I have only one message for ‘Imran Niazi' and Sheikh Rashid that don't panic (Aap ne ghabrana nahin hai)," he quipped.

He said that the "entire nation was looking forward to welcoming their leader Nawaz".

"Once Nawaz Sharif arrives, PTI leaders will have no place to hide."

