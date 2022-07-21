Festive mood at Droupadi Murmu's residence in Delhi

New Delhi, July 21 Celebrations started at President-elect Droupadi Murmu's residence here on Thursday even before the offical announcement of election result for the Presidential poll.

Folk artistes in traditional attires carying musical instruments from different parts of the country were seen celebrating Murmu's victory since the evening at her residence on Umashankar Dikshit Marg in the national capital.

Sweets were distributed to everyone present there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit also reached Murmu's residence to congratulate her for her victory.

Dressed in traditional attire, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda reached her residence to congratulate Murmu.

Several Union ministers and senior BJP leaders were present at Murmu's residence since the afternoon on Thursday.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretaries C.T. Ravi and Vinod Tawde were among the first to reach Murmu's residence to oversee the preparations.

BJP's J&K co-incharge Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva were seen managing the affairs along with senior party leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor