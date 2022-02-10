Fiji sends contingent to Tonga to assist with relief efforts

Suva, Feb 10 Thirty-two Fijian soldiers have departed Australia to assist in the relief efforts in Tonga after a violent volcanic eruption hit the Pacific island nation last month.

Jone Kalouniwai, the Fijian military commander, said the contingent has been divided into two groups, where 32 of the 51 personnel were airlifted on C-17 for Tongatapu, the main island, reports Xinhua news agency.

These troops consist of engineers, medics and other specialists who will conduct relief and further assessment in Tonga.

Kalouniwai said these troops have been deployed into two Tongan islands that have been evacuated and will execute their duties within their bubbles, while strictly following the Covid-safe procedures.

Kalouniwai said Tonga is a work bubble for the task force as they continue with the relief efforts on specific islands.

"We have discussed their responsibilities and there is a likely timeframe of one to two months before there is any other discussions or consideration for a rotation that will happen with the troops," he said.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, about 65 km north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa, erupted on January 15, causing at least three deaths and multiple injuries, as well as heavy damage in the island country.

