Fiji works on strengthening child protection legal framework to meet int'l standards

Suva, Sep 5 Fiji is working on establishing a new department to strengthen child protection and child welfare in the island nation and create legal framework in line with international standards, a Minister said on Monday.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar said that this is the important progress in Fiji's history, marking a serious commitment by the government to provide services for the benefit of every child in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Basically it seeks to ensure a more coordinated, structured and reformed system to promote and ensure the prevention and responsive approaches to child protection nationally and internationally, Akbar said.

She said in Fiji services for children are currently hampered by limitations in legislation in national structure and workforce and legal reform is needed to bring the Fijian regulatory framework on child protection in line with international standards.

The Minister said institutional reform is also needed to ensure consistency between the children-protection mandate and government structures in charge of its implementation.

The department for children specialises in delivering services that are aligned with legislative commitments and will strengthen child protection and child welfare services nationwide, she added.

