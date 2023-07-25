Filming in restroom row: 'Student refused to lodge complaint against Muslim girls'

Udupi (Karnataka), July 24 The management of a college in Karnataka's Udupi where Muslim female students filmed Hindu girls using restroom has said the girl who was filmed has refused to lodge a complaint.

Lakshmi Krishnaprasad, director of Nethrajyothi College, also appealed to the people on Tuesday not to spread false news "that videos of hundreds of college girls have been filmed and shared".

The director claimed that "the girl student said she had got the video deleted".

"She said that since the three girls are college mates, she won’t lodge complaints against them," Krishnaprasad said, adding the management had inquired about the incident.

The police were informed immediately and the mobile phone has been handed over to them, she said.

The three girls who took the video are classmates and the other girl belongs to another class.

When the inquiry was made, no video was found in the mobile, the college director said.

"The three girls have confessed that they did it for a prank. We have banned the use of mobile phones, and bringing mobile phones to the college was a mistake. The girls were suspended," she said.

"Using the incident, false news is being spread that videos of hundreds of girls are taken. We don’t see religion in college students. The people belonging to the religion of three girls have staged a protest condemning their act. I request not to spread false news," she added.

