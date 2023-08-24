‘Finally secret is out’: Congress attacks BJP over ‘Aayega to Modi hi’ remarks

New Delhi, Aug 24 Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP saying finally the secret is out after a video of the saffron party MP D Arvind went viral on social media in which he is heard saying that whichever button you press the BJP will win.

In a cryptic tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Finally the secret is out.”

He said while responding to a tweet which had the video of the BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind.

In the video which is from a press conference in Nizamabad on Tuesday Arvind is heard saying that “If you cast your vote for NOTA, I will win. If you vote for ‘car’ (BRS), I will win. If you vote for ‘hand’ (Congress), then also ‘Kamal’ (BJP) will win”.

‘Ayega to Modi hi’ remark of the MP made at a press conference in his constituency Nizamabad evoked strong reaction from the Congress and also the ruling BRS in Telangana.

Arvind is a MP from Nizamabad and he had defeated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

