Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 01:42 PM2022-12-26T13:42:05+5:302022-12-26T13:50:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 26 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, said a source.
The Minister has been admitted into the private ward.
However, more details are awaited.
