Finland to tighten monitoring of non-EU work permit holders

Helsinki, Sep 9 Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment (TEM) has initiated legislative changes to ensure better monitoring of the employment status of non-EU work permit holders.

Under the new policy announced in June as part of the government's programme, work permit holders must leave the country if they remain unemployed and have not secured employment within three months, Xinhua news agency reported.

Furthermore, residence permits can now be terminated if a person's employment ends. However, current regulations lack clear guidelines on an acceptable period of unemployment and there is no formal monitoring system in place, the ministry's press release said on Friday.

As part of the reform, employers will be legally obligated to notify the immigration authority if a work permit holder loses their job. Failing to provide such notification will result in fines for employers.

"In the future, a work-based residence permit in Finland will be more closely tied to the obligation to work," Minister of Employment Arto Satonen said in the press release. "At the same time, it is essential to ensure that work permit holders receive support in finding new employment."

Work remains the primary reason for residency applications in Finland by non-EU individuals. In 2022, 15,000 first-time permits based on work were submitted. The total number of work permits applied for in 2022, including renewals, was 28,000, the immigration authority said.

Earlier this year, the leading economic research institute ETLA estimated that Finland should triple its annual intake of immigrants to 44,000 to stabilize the country's population.

Due to the time required to change the laws, the new policies will not be implemented until 2025, according to the ministry.

