Finnish president to visit Turkey for NATO bid

Helsinki, March 16 Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said that during his upcoming visit to Turkey he would acknowledge reception of the Turkish response to the ratification of Finland's NATO membership.

Contact with the Turkish presidential administration has been frequent since last spring, Niinisto added on Wednesday, and has accelerated in recent days.

The Finnish President also said he has been in contact with the Swedish Prime Minister, adding that it is very important to Finland that NATO membership both for his country and Sweden should materialise as soon as possible.

Niinisto's working visit to Turkey this Thursday and Friday was announced by the Finnish presidential office earlier on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Niinisto will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

In addition to NATO membership and post-earthquake reconstruction, topics on the agenda include the geopolitical situation, and bilateral relations between Finland and Turkey, the presidential office said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor