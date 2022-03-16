FIR against PFI workers for forcing shops closure against hijab verdict

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), March 16 Karnataka police have lodged FIRs on activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) including an advocate for allegedly attempting to force closure of shops and observe bandh against verdict of the Special Bench of the High Court on hijab issue, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, cases has been registered against the accused persons at Bhatkal police station. The cases have been lodged against Azeem Ahmad, Mohiddeen Abeer, Shareek and advocate Taimur Hussain Gawayi.

The police have lodged FIRs on IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 290 (public nuisance). The accused have forced closure of shops and commercial establishments on March 15 against the verdict of the High Court on hijab row.

The coastal town of Bhatkal is regarded as communally sensitive region and the police have beefed up security in the area. The 'Tanjeem' organisation in Bhatkal had given out a call for bandh in the town and many traders have closed their shops voluntarily.

The ruling BJP and Hindutva organisations have alleged that PFI, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) are behind raking up the hijab row in the state.

The special bench of Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the petitions of students who insisted on wearing of hijab observed that the unseen hands behind making the hijab crisis must be investigated and brought to books as early as possible.

