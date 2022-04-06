Fire breaks out at Congress office, doused

New Delhi, April 6 A minor fire broke out at the Congress office in the national capital on Wednesday evening, and was soon extinguished, a fire department official said.

According to the official, they received a call about the fire incident at 24, Akbar Road around 7.30 p.m. and two fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The firemen doused the flames in just 30 minutes and even the cooling process was immediately completed," the official said.

The official said that some dry leaves on the roof of the Congress office had caught the fire.

"No one was injured in the incident as it was a minor fire," he added.

