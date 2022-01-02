Fire erupts in S.African Parliament building

Cape Town, Jan 2 Fire erupted in the South African Parliament in Cape Town and has spread to the building of the National Assembly, the lower house, an official said.

Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services received a call in the early morning of a building alight in Parliament Street, which is within the precinct of Parliament, Jean-Pierre Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said in a statement.

About 36 firefighters from different firefighting crews are on the scene and they request more resources to contain the fire, Xinhua news agency quoted Smith as saying.

Initial reports indicated the fire started in an office space, he added.

The Parliament complex has century-old buildings.

