"First jammed gate of ITO Barrage opened," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened.

CM Kejriwal said that the gate opening operation took nearly 20 hours after a diving team extracted the silt from under the water with a compressor.

"After nearly 20 hours of non-stop toil, the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. A diving team extracted the silt from under the water with a compressor, then the gate was pulled up with a hydra crane," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

He also thanked the Army Engineer Regiment and the divers for their efforts.

"Soon all the five gates will be opened. Special thanks to the Army Engineer Regiment and the divers," he said.

Earlier today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected the work to open 5 gates of Yamuna Barrage and said that they are trying to get these gates opened and bring the situation back to normal.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of three children who drowned in a ditch, filled with water amid severe waterlogging in the national capital on Friday.

"It is very unfortunate. Those three children went swimming in the river. We have warned so many times that do not go near the rivers. This is a very big crisis. Everyone should work together and not play the blame game," Kejriwal said.

The city is witnessing a flood-like situation, with several areas inundated as the Yamuna River breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years.

The present level of river water at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) at 09:00 PM on July was recorded at 208.07 Metres.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

