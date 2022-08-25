First US envoy to Sudan in 25 years takes office

Khartoum, Aug 25 John Godfrey arrived here to take up the role of first US Ambassador to Sudan in almost 25 years, the American embassy in Khartoum said in a statement.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Godfrey said: "I am delighted to arrive in Sudan. I look forward to deepening relations between Americans and Sudanese and to supporting the Sudanese people's aspirations to freedom, peace, justice, and a transition to democracy."

In 1993, the US listed Sudan as a country that sponsors terrorism, accusing Khartoum of supporting Al Qaeda, whose founder Osama bin Laden lived in Sudan from 1992 to 1996.

In 1997, the US downgraded its diplomatic representation in Sudan from ambassador to the level of charge d'affaires, and imposed unilateral economic sanctions on Khartoum for alleged sponsorship of terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

In December 2019, Washington announced its intention to raise its diplomatic representation with Khartoum to the level of ambassador.

In May 2020, Sudan appointed Nureldin Satti as its first Ambassador to the US in 23 years.

The US removed Sudan from the list of country that sponsors terrorism in December 2020.

