FM Sitharaman meets diplomatic adviser to Macron, discusses issues of mutual interest

New Delhi, July 6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to the French president Emmanuel Macron, during which they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders discussed G20 deliverables under India's G20 presidency, including strengthening multi-lateral development banks and debt restructuring.

Sitharaman congratulated the French side for hosting the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris on June 22-23 2023.

Earlier, Bonne also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of the prime minister's forthcoming visit to France next week, official sources said.

Modi has been invited as guest of honour by the French president on July 14 to participate in Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

