FM Sitharaman slams Congress for encouraging 'foreign interference'

New Delhi, March 30 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused the Congress of inviting "foreign powers" to interfere in the country's internal affairs.

The development followed Germany's reaction to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

While commenting on Rahul Gandhi's case, Germany has said that it is keeping an eye on the matter.

Thanking Germany on behalf of the Congress for its response, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor