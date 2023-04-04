Focus on 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas': Nadda to BJP social media team

New Delhi, April 4 BJP National President J.P. Nadda held a workshop with party's national social media team on Tuesday in the national capital.

Nadda told the social media team to focus on 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

The party chief spoke on multiple issues including upcoming elections and advised the team members not to engage with trolls, and focus on showcasing the party's development works.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor