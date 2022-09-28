Follow ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM

Hussainiwala (Punjab), Sep 28 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called upon the youth to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to make Punjab a front-runner state in the country.

The Chief Minister laid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev here during which a contingent of Punjab Police gave guard of honour as a mark of respect.

The Chief Minister said all have to make strenuous efforts to realise the dreams of martyrs. He said it was the need of hour to restore the pristine glory of the state.

Mann said Shaheed Bhagat Singh was not only an individual but an institution, adding that everyone must follow his footsteps for the progress of the country.

The Chief Minister said the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh would ever inspire the youth to serve the country. Apart from emancipating the country from foreign clutches, Bhagat Singh had also envisioned a corruption and poverty-free India.

However, Mann said that the country is still facing these problems.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced to upgrade Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University. He said new courses will be introduced in the university so that more and more jobs can be created for the youth.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced to resume Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award and setting up of chair at Guru Nanak Dev university in name of legendary martyr.

Addressing the gathering at Khatkar Kalan, the martyr's native place, at a state-level function, the Chief Minister said the award would bestow to 46 youths every year for their outstanding contribution in several fields.

He said the award winners will get cash money worth Rs 51,000 along with an appreciation certificate.

Mann bemoaned that this award was stopped around seven years back but will be resumed now.

