"For 70 years Congress party was stuck on question of Ram Mandir," says Amit Shah in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], April 29 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir for the past 70 years and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the Ram temple immediately after the Supreme Court delivered the verdict in this matter.

While addressing a public rally in Udupi, Amit Shah said," For 70 years, the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir, hanging it, misleading it. As soon as the judgment of the court came, he did the work of laying the foundation of the Ram temple".

He further stated that the construction work of the Ram Mandir temple will be completed in the year 2024.

"In 2024 the work of building a grand temple of Shri Ram will be completed at the same place where Ram was born in Ayodhya," Amit Shah said.

He also mentioned that due to the greed of vote bank politics, Congress strengthened the Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in the state.

"When Congress came to power in the state, they strengthened PFI cadres. When our government came, we banned PFI to make our country safe. Congress party can compromise with the security of the nation for vote bank politics," he said.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that each vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

While addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti, Shah said, "Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI".

Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor