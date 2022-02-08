For Congress Uttarakhand meant for leisure, now we are promoting it as pilgrimage center, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress had treated Uttarakhand for leisure when they were in power but never thought of it becoming a center for pilgrimage and tourism.

Virtually addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Uttarakhand, "Congress's intention and loyalty can be figured out with their election campaign and slogans. They were in power in Delhi and UP for years, used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or Chardham. Villages got empty, people migrated."

"They (Congress) know only 4 things, whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, and will have developmental projects postponed for years, so they can fill their own pockets," he said.

PM Modi said that he will visit Uttarakhand's Srinagar on February 10.

"Today I am connected to you through technology. But it is my good fortune that during this election, I will get a chance to come face to face for the first time and see all of you. Therefore, on Thursday, February 10, I will reach Srinagar in Uttarakhand, I will also see you and talk to you," he added.

He further targeted the previous governments in the state and said that a few people are here to ruin the state, these people are the same who pushed Uttarakhand people out of Delhi in buses during the COVID19 crisis, in winters.

"In this Amrit Kaal, there has been an opportunity to take Uttarakhand and the country to a new height, so this election this time is very important. This election will play an important role in making this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. This election will further strengthen the foundation for the next 25 years," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the government of the double engine is making Chardham divine and grand. "All-weather connectivity is being made for Chardham," he added.

"Today, when the double engine govt has given Rs 12,000 crore and completed 90 per cent of work for the Chardham road project, they are remembering Chardham's name for the first time. Had they understood Uttarakhand's people, they wouldn't have done what they did with Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line," he added.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

