For power, Akhilesh can even 'connive' with anti-nationals: BJP MP

Prayagraj/New Delhi, Feb 27 BJP MP and the party's national secretary Vinod Sonkar on Sunday claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav can shake hands even with anti-nationals to grab the power.

Speaking to , he said that Yadav's condition is just like a fish out of water who wants to grab power at any cost.

Responding to a question on "harsh and strict" action against criminals, corrupt people and mafias, Sonkar said that people of Uttar Pradesh are "happy" with the action taken against them. "However, I am surprised that whenever the government takes action against these anti-social, anti-national elements, why does Akhilesh ji become so restless," he asserted.

The BJP MP from Kaushambi (an adjoining district to Prayagraj) also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have defeated the SP led alliance in the past and "same will be repeated this time too".

"People of the state defeated the SP-Congress alliance in the 2017 Assembly polls and the SP-BSP coalition in the 2019 Parliamentary elections," he said.

Further, asserting that the eight years of the Modi government and the five years of the Yogi government have changed the condition and direction of the state politics, the BJP leader claimed that the party has enough reasons to win the assembly elections with a huge majority.

"We have taken strong action against corrupt people, mafias and rioters whereas during the Corona period, we have given free ration to over 15 crore poor people and labourers so that they did not have to beg before anyone. On these grounds, I can say that we will repeat the 2017 results - this time with a greater margin of victory," he added.

Recalling that in 2017, the party came up with the slogan of 300 plus seats for BJP, Sonkar said that the party will secure a "bigger victory" this time.

Meanwhile, responding to the SP chief's assertion that his party will win the assembly elections, the BJP leader said "who can stop a daydreamer (from dreaming)".

"If Akhlesh Ji was so confident then why did he go for an alliance? Sometimes with Rahul Ji, sometimes with others, the people of the state have already rejected him, his departure from the Uttar Pradesh politics is assured, that is why he is daydreaming," Sonkar said taking a jibe on Akhilesh.

Talking about the seats in Prayagraj, the BJP MP said that the party will repeat its last elections' performance in the district.

Referring to the Kunda seat in Pratapgarh, Sonkar said that the "bastion" of Raja Bhaiyya has been "demolished" as the party worked hard to restore the "better" law and order situation and the people will defeat him for sure.

