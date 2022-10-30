Foreign leaders send condolence messages to S.Korea over Itaewon stampede

Seoul, Oct 30 World leaders have sent messages of condolences and support to South Korea after a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district killed at least 151 people during Halloween celebrations.

"We grieve with the people of South Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a tweet, "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

In a message written in French and Korean, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "I extend my condolences to the citizens of Seoul and the Korean people in the Itaewon disaster. France is by your side."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a tweet that his country is "deeply saddened by the tragic events in Seoul," calling it "a sad day for South Korea."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also left similar messages of deep condolences, Yonhap news agency reported.

Josep Borrell, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, said, "Deeply saddened by the terrible events in central Seoul. What meant to be a celebration turned into a tragedy with so many young casualties. We are with the people of South Korea at this difficult moment,"

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote in a tweet that he hoped for "a quick recovery for those injured" in the "heartbreaking" accident and that the US "stands ready to provide South Korea with any support it needs".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said, "We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of South Korea as they mourn this horrific tragedy," referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

