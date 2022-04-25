Former Punjab Minister terms CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Delhi schools 'political drama'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema on Monday took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his scheduled visit to government schools in Delhi and said that the 'pseudo model' won't help.

Terming the visit a "political drama", the former Education Minister said that "this may be helpful in selling this pseudo model in poll-bound states but won't be of much help for Punjab".

Cheema also advised the Punjab Chief Minister to first visit the schools in his own state to understand strength and weaknesses of the Punjab education system.

"Before planning a tour to study Delhi model of education, Bhagwant Mann should have toured his own schools to understand their strength and weaknesses," Cheema tweeted.

Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit government schools and Mohalla clinics in the national capital on Monday.

During the visit, Education and Health ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present tomorrow.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics on April 25. Education and Health Ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit," said the Delhi CM office.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" the AAP regime has brought in them.

His remarks came days after opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state's top bureaucrats in Mann's absence.

( With inputs from ANI )

