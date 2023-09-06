Former Tunisian PM arrested

Tunis, Sep 6 Tunisia's former Prime Minister and the former Secretary General of the Islamist party Ennahdha, Hamadi Jebali, was arrested at his home in the eastern coastal province of Sousse, media reported.

Jebali's lawyer said in a statement that a group of policemen searched Jebali's home on Tuesday morning before arresting him and seizing his cellphone and personal computer, the official news agency Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) added.

The report indicated neither the official reasons for his arrest nor the charges he was on, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor