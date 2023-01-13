Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Patna, Jan 13 Former Union Minister and veteran socialist leader from Bihar Sharad Yadav passed away on late Thursday evening at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness.

His daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news on social media. "Papa Ab Nahi Rahe," (Papa is no more) she said on Facebook.

Sharad Yadav was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment in Gurugram's Fortis Hospital.

Sharad Yadav was considered as one the most respected socialist leaders of Bihar. He has great political sense. He was also considered as a great curator in the state politics.

He had provided several political tips to Lalu Prasad Yadav during the latter's chief ministerial tenures as well as when he was union minister of the country.

His Rajya Sabha tenure ended in June 2022. After that he vacated his 7 Tughlak Road Bungalow and went to his daughter's house in Chattarpur locality of South Delhi.

Sharad Yadav was currently associated with RJD and he said that Tejashwi Yadav is the future leader of the party and Bihar. He held several key posts in his political career including important union ministry portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 to 2004. He also joined JD-U and became national president of the party.

Sharad Yadav was elected as Lok Sabha MP seven times in his political career including four times from Bihar's Madhepura district and twice from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP once from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh as well. He was the first MP who was elected from three states.

The politics of Sharad Yadav was inspired from Jay Prakash Narayan, and Ram Manohar Lohia. He also went to jail during the emergency in the country.

