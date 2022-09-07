Former Uttarakhand CM Rawat meets Nadda amid row over scams

New Delhi, Sep 7 Amid the row of alleged scams in Uttarakhand, the meeting of the hill state's former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with BJP President J.P. Nadda here on Wednesday has created ripples.

Rawat, who has termed the scams as unfortunate, discussed several issues related to the state with the party chief. Tweeting a photo with Nadda afterwards, he said that they had discussed several topicl issues and thanked Nadda for sparing time to meet him.

While it is understood that the two leaders discussed various issues related to the state, it was not clear if the issue of the scams also came figured. However, it is believed that the meeting's effects will be known in subsequent statements of Rawat.

Rawat also met top BJP functionary Anil Baluni, who also hails from the state, and it is said that their discussions lasted over an hour.

