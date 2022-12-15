Former village head in UP's Kannauj beaten to death over dispute

Kannauj (UP), Dec 15 A former village head was beaten to death under the Talgram police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said on Thursday.

Police force from several police stations and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area, in view of the prevailing tension.

The deceased Arun Kumar Shakya was a staunch supporter of BJP MLA from Chhibaramau, Archana Pandey.

According to reports, Shakya had gone to get a hand pump installed in a primary school where he got into a dispute with the husband of the present village head Sarojini Devi.

The dispute escalated and the husband of Sarojini Dev took Shakya hostage and beat him up.

Shakya was later taken to the Talgram health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said a report has been filed against nine people on behalf of the aggrieved party, of which almost all the accused have been arrested.

