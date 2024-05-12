Free Electricity for the Poor Nationwide: Arvind Kejriwal Makes Bold Claim If AAP Wins 2024 Polls

In a bold move aimed at addressing one of the most pressing concerns of the underprivileged, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has pledged to provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor across the country if his party is voted to power. Kejriwal, known for his populist policies, outlined this ambitious plan as part of his 10 guarantees, with the assurance that his government would ensure uninterrupted power supply nationwide.

Highlighting the surplus capacity of the nation's electricity generation, Kejriwal emphasized that the country produces 3 lakh MW of electricity while the demand stands at only 2 lakh MW. Drawing from his successful implementation of similar schemes in Delhi and Punjab, he expressed confidence in replicating this model on a larger scale for the benefit of all citizens.

The proposed initiative, estimated to cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, aims to alleviate the financial burden on economically disadvantaged households, providing them with essential access to electricity without worrying about the associated costs. Kejriwal asserted that the funds required for this endeavor could be arranged, underlining his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the poor.

Second on Mr Kejriwal's poll guarantees list is revamping education in government schools. The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that ₹ 5 lakh crore will be required to remedy that and that state governments and the Centre should pay ₹ 2.5 lakh crore each to make up for the total cost. The AAP national convener also put a ₹ 5 lakh crore price tag to overhaul government hospitals and improve India's healthcare infrastructure. Other guarantees on the list, according to Mr Kejriwal, are "freeing" Indian land from Chinese control, shutting down the Agniveer scheme, providing farmers MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report and a full statehood to Delhi.

The 10 guarantees announced by Arvind Kejriwal are as follows:

Guarantee of electricity: 24-hour electricity supply with the first 200 units of power free across the country.

Guarantee of education: Promise of making arrangements for free education for all and making government schools better than private schools.

Guarantee of health: Infrastructue and facility build up at government hospitals at par with private hospitals.

Guarantee of land reclamation from China: India's land to be freed from China, army to be given a free hand.

Guarantee to end Agniveer scheme: Agniveer scheme launched by Modi government to be scrapped.

Guarantee of MSP: Farmers to get full support price.

Guarantee of statehood: Full statehood to be ensured for Delhi.

Guarantee of employment: Plans to create 2 crore jobs every year.