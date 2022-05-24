Free, inclusive Indo-Pacific region a shared goal of Quad: Modi in Tokyo

New Delhi, May 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is a shared goal of Quad and in a short span, it has created an important place in the world forum.

In an opening remark at the Quad summit in Tokyo, the Prime Minister said that Quad's efforts are promoting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Mutual trust and determination among the member nations are giving new hope to democratic principles.

Noting that the Quad has gained world prominence in a short span of time, PM Modi said that despite the adverse situation created by Covid-19, the coordination was increased for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and other areas. It has resulted in peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Quad's impression has become a force for good and taking forward a constructive agenda for the Indo- Pacific region," he said.

Congratulating the newly elected Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, Modi said: "I congratulate PM Albanese. Your presence in this Summit within 24 hours just after taking oath shows your commitment to Quad."

He also thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the warm welcome and said that it was a matter of great pleasure to be here among friends.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday morning on a two-day visit at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister to attend the Quad Summit.

He is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida on Tuesday.

