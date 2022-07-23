'Free to go anywhere': Akhilesh tells Shivpal, Rajbhar

Lucknow, July 23 Signalling his exasperation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday told his estranged uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav and ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar that "they are free to go anywhere".

In the letter issued by the SP to Shivpal Yadav, who is an SP MLA from family borough Jaswantnagar in Etawah, it is mentioned that he is "free to join any party" where he "gets more respect".

The letter shot off to Om Prakash Rajbhar, states that: "Samajwadi Party is constantly fighting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since you have an alliance with the BJP and are constantly working to strengthen them, you are free to go if you feel you will get more respect there."

A copy of the letters issued from the SP's central office has been sent to the party's National General Secretary, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, as well.

Meanwhile, the political experts are awaiting Shivpal Singh Yadav and Rajbhar's next step.

However, after receiving the letter, Rajbhar said: "I kept giving suggestions to him (Akhilesh Yadav but he always misunderstood me. We need a leader who talks in unison.."

"It is disagreeable for me to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but is okay for him or his father, Mulayam Singh, to do so. I get what I want. No one can point a finger at my loyalty. But if someone thinks that I should do what he asks me to, then he or she is wrong. I am no one's slave."

Questioning Akhilesh Yadav's credentials, Rajbhar said: "I pray to god that he never has to step out of his air conditioned home. Fighting for the underpriviledged is not their (SP's) cup of tea. I asked them to politically accomodate Dalits and the backward classes but they never took my advice seriously. I even suggested many names for Azamgarh (LS seat bypolls) but they wanted only Yadav and Muslim candidates."

