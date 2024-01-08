French PM Borne steps down

Paris, Jan 8 France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the second woman to hold the post, on Monday quit after less than a two-year stint.

The resignation of Borne, who took over in May 2022, comes amid speculation of a major reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron ahead of European elections due later this year, the BBC reported.

In a statement, Macron said Borne had shown "courage, commitment and determination" during her time in office.

There was no clarity on who would succeed Borne.

